Former director in the Federal Civil Service, Dr. Olubunmi Siyanbola has pledged support for the development of Osun State, especially Ibokunland, saying she will do everything within her power to enhance its peace, unity and growth.

She made the commitment after she was conferred with the traditional title of Yeyemeto of Ibokunland by the Alademure of Ibokunland, Oba Festus Kayode Adegboro, in a ceremony attended by top dignitaries, including officials of the Osun State Government and the Federal Government.

She said the development of the state would be her top priority, noting that job creation among the youths and empowerment of the populace through various initiatives would top her agenda.

She thanked the Ibokunland Development Union and other key stakeholders for their support.

Siyanbola said her hard work, dedication and selfless rendition of services had endeared her to many governors including Governor Oyetola Adegboyega of Osun State; Osun State Commissioner for Finance/Chairman of the 2022 Ibokun Day, Chief Bola Oyebamiji.

In the course of her career, she had earned several awards and commendations.

Siyanbola was appointed the Coordinator of the World Bank Assisted Programme – Focus Group on Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation between 2006 and 2007. Simultaneously she was the Chairman, NAPEP Publication Committee for that period. Her appointment got regularised and she became Assistant Director in the National Poverty Eradication Programme in 2004.

She was the Acting Director, Air Force Affairs Department for almost one and half years. That time, she proved to be a female boss with a very high sense to identify opportunities and also an active promoter of innovation.

In the year 2011, she became a full-fledged Director in the Federal Civil Service and was retained as Director, Air Force Department, Ministry of Defence and has a fulfilling and blossoming relationship with the then Minister of Defence, Dr. Haliru Bello.

