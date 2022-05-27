Former director in the Federal Civil Service, Olubunmi Siyanbola, has pledged support for the development of Osun State, especially Ibokunland, saying she would do everything within her power to enhance peace, unity and growth.

She spoke after she was conferred with a traditional title, Yeyemeto of Ibokunland, by the Alademure of Ibokunland, Festus Kayode Adegboro, in a ceremony attended by top dignitaries, including officials of the Osun State Government and the Federal Government.

She said development of the state would be her top priority, noting that job creation among the youths and empowerment of the populace through various initiatives would top her agenda. She thanked the Ibokunland Development Union and other key stakeholders for their support.

Siyanbola said her hard work, dedication and selfless rendition of services had endeared her to many governors, including Governor Oyetola Adegboyega of Osun State; Osun State Commissioner for Finance/Chairman of the 2022 Ibokun Day, Bola Oyebamiji.

In the course of her career, she had earned several awards and commendations.

Siyanbola was appointed the coordinator of the World Bank Assisted Programme – Focus Group on Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation between 2006 and 2007.

Simultaneously, she was the chairman, National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) Publication Committee for that period. Her appointment got regularised and she became NAPEP assistant director in 2004.

She was the acting director, Air Force Affairs Department for almost one and half years. That time, she proved to be a female boss with a very high sense to identify opportunities and also an active promoter of innovation.

In the 2011, she became a full-fledged director in the Federal Civil Service and was retained as director, Air Force Department, Ministry of Defence and has a fulfilling and blossoming relationship with the then Minister of Defence, Haliru Bello.

