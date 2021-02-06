From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) has advised governments at all levels to assist farmers during the forthcoming farming season to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ihejirika who gave the advice during an economic empowerment event organised by the Amaba Daughters Association, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, said with the challenges of COVID-19, farmers should be encouraged in all its ramifications to produce enough food to feed the populace.

“All barriers and challenges to farming should be removed to enable farmers feel free to farm and produce food for the society this year,” Ihejirika said

He congratulated the Amaba community farmers for successfully planting and harvesting the 2,000 yam seedlings he gave them last year, assuring that he would do more to encourage them.

The president of the women group, Oby Ikpechukwu Onu, represented by their Nigerian Coordinator, Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie, explained the essence of the empowerment to include enthroning love amongst the women, encouraging the young men to avoid drug abuse, cultism and robbery and teaching their young women “to grow up in virtues.”

The high point of the occasion was the empowerment of 20 people by the Amaba daughters at home and in the Diaspora.