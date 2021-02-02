From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), has advised governments at all levels to assist farmers during the forthcoming farming season to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ihejirika, who gave the advice during an economic empowerment event organised by the Amaba Daughters Association, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, said with the challenges of COVID-19, farmers should be encouraged in all its ramifications to produce enough food to feed the populace come 2021.

‘All barriers and challenges to farming come 2021 should be removed to enable farmers feel free to farm and produce food for the society this year,’ he said.

He congratulated the Amaba community farmers for successfully planting and harvesting the 2,000 yam seedlings he gave them last year, assuring that he will do more to encourage them, come 2021 cropping season.

‘I am happy that you put into good use, the 2, 000 yam seedlings I gave you last year and I am promising that this year, I will give you more because I know you are going to more to feed our people.’

The President of the women group, Oby Ikpechukwu Onu, represented by their Nigerian Coordinator, Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie, explained the essence of the empowerment to include enthroning love amongst the women, encouraging the young men to avoid drug abuse, cultism and robbery and teaching their young women ‘to grow up in virtues’.

The Nigerian Coordinator of the women group said the Amaba daughters came together to help their people by tasking themselves and pleaded with governments at all levels to assist them and the community.

The chairman on the occasion, Paul Nnamba, described the women as trailblazers who have ‘shown direction, unity, peace and development” for the community and termed the gesture as “a sacrifice with a cost.’

The occasion also featured a prayer session conducted by Elder Ndubuisi Udemba of the Assemblies of God church to liberate the Amaba community from any satanic influences and the display of farm products by the women.

The high point of the occasion was the empowerment of 20 people by the Amaba daughters at home and in the diaspora.