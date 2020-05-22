Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former Commissioner for Education in the defunct Bendel State, Dr. Nosa Omoregie, 79, reportedly collapsed and was rushed to hospital on Wednesday in Benin City, following a shock he received from a team of policemen from the State Criminal Investigation Department(CID )who invaded his house at Aigbokhian street, Oghoghobi off Sapele road.

The wife of Omoregie, Mrs. Julie Omoregie, who raised the alarm over the state of health of her husband as a result of the police incessant harassment of the family, told journalists yesterday that the police have visited them up to four times asking the family to release John Mayaki for arrest.

“They came and pasted an invitation letter on our gate. They said we should produce John Mayaki and we told them the man was no longer here because he has sold the property to us. But they insisted that we are hiding him in the house.

“Then they said they wanted to search our house and I asked where is the warrant paper because it is difficult to know if they are true police so I asked for their warrant paper.”