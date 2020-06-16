Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to the new Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government, Oba Festus Olatunji Olatunde.

Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, performed the assignment at the Conference.

Olatunde, who is a former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, succeeds the last Onimesi, Oba Dare Adeyeye Oladimeji, who died on December 22, 2018.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Olatunde’s appointment was approved by the State Executive Council at its virtual meeting on June 11 after satisfying all requirements stipulated by the Ekiti State Chiefs Law 2012.

Olatunde, who was joined by his wife, Adebimpe Foluke, to receive the certificate and sceptre of authority, commended the state government for upgrading the Onimesi throne to a first class status.

Some Imesi indigenes, who came to witness the presentation, stayed at the parking lot of the Governor’s Office complex in a bid to ensure not more than 20 individuals were inside the hall in line with COVID-19 rule.

Fayemi said the process for filling the hitherto vacant stool commenced with a letter of approval from the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs through Gbonyin council.

The governor disclosed that the warrant chiefs on May 20, in line with the provisions of Section 8A(i) Cap C5 of the Ekiti State Chiefs Law 2012, declared Olatunde appointed as the Onimesi.

Fayemi explained that he had studied the processes involved in the selection and was satisfied that the steps taken were in consonance with the Ekiti State Chiefs Law 2012.

Olatunde called on the princes who contested the throne with him to join him in the process of taking the town to greater heights, noting that the peaceful selection process would assist in the task.

The traditional rulers further pledged to utilise the vast population of Imesi indigenes in Diaspora to be part of its development promising to do this through data gathering and launch of an active website.