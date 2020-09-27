A Second Republic parliamentarian and former Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Chief Charles Amilo has said the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is bigger than selfish gatecrashers who want to destabilize the party.

Amilo who was reacting to a purported petition written against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige to President Muhammadu Buhari by some impersonators posing as the authentic officers of the Anambra State chapter of the APC, said “ the plans of the disgruntled members who are already one leg back to the PDP cannot overcome the will of the genuine members commit- ted to building a strong party.”

He dismissed the allegation of bias in the allotment of board appointments to party members as false and noted that the State party stakeholders liaised with the committee set up in the Of ce of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the party’s national secretariat for an equitable exercise.

“Emeka Ibe, Barth Nwibe, Chima Okafor, George Muogh- alu, Chibuzor Obiakor, Charles Amilo, Momaife Augustine, Ebuka Onyemelukwe, Rev. Ibeabuchi, Chukwuma Agufugo, Patrick Anyadubalu, Chinedu Dike to mention but a few are party faithfuls who are members of various boards and are not relations of Sen. Chris Ngige.”

He added that the die-hard Buhari’s supporter and sister to Sen. Ngige, Bene Nwachukwu is not a member of any board contrary to the petition just as Uzoma Igbonwa who joined the AC in 2006 and became the Interim Deputy National Youth Leader of the APC is also not a member of the board of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority as the parastatal has no board at present.

A statement made available to Sunday Sun reads in part: “All the board appointments were wrapped up before the gatecrashers who in 2015 general elections labeled Buhari and Ngige as BokoHaram leaders joined us from PDP and APGA with the destructive greed and ambitions of their old party to displace the founders of the APC.

“It is the disease of greed and crabbing which beclouds proper reasoning that could make these gatecrashers regard the appointment of Dr. Evelyn Ngige, a medical doctor who over three decades, climbed the tortuous ladder of meritorious service in the Federal Minis- try of Health, and quali ed for appointment as permanent secretary on the slot of her native Delta State as something to petition against.

“It is the same disease, coupled with ravaging effects of suspicious education and orientation that also made them see a clear professional appointment, the Chairman of the Council on Legal Education, exclusive to senior lawyers, as one Sen. Ngige also made to his family member.

“Such inclination, thinking is a huge indictment on the quality of upbringing, education and socialization of a section of the youths of Anambra currently in politics and calls for serious rethink. Before us is the manifest degenerate consequences of inverted mentoring by a billionaire Anambra Prince and his surrogate political son in the APC to whom these petitioners pay allegiance to. Such degenerate, backwardness is not the Anambra we grew up in.”

In 2010 governorship election which Ngige contested on the platform of the Action Congress, we won the election, polling 83, 000, after over 150, 000 votes Anambra people gave us were decapitated to give the APGA candidate, Peter Obi a slim lead scoring 97, 000 votes .