Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Over 1,000 former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State have dumped the party for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors who were officially received into the APC at the weekend inside the Sapele LGA secretariat of the APC were led by a former commissioner in the state, Abraham Bobo.

Other notable leaders of the PDP who dumped the party were Chief W. Ayomanor, Onoriode Temiagi, Dr. Joseph Ogodo, Mr. Anthony Ayomanor, Sunday Umukoro and Chief Onomor along with their supporters.

However, our correspondent learnt that their defection was partly due internal crisis rocking the Sapele chapter of the PDP over some political appointments by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state leadership of PDP.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the state chairman of APC, Jones Erue, deputy chairman, Engr. Elvis Ayomanor boasted that the party would take over Government House, Asaba, saying that the party remained the only platform to liberate the people of Delta State from the alleged under performance by the PDP-led government.

Ayomanor said with the calibre of persons in the party, APC would stop at nothing at ensuring that APC became the ruling party in the state soon.

He said the party’s doors were open to receive more converts who had realised that the opposition PDP has no future for the development of the country.

Earlier, the leader of the defectors, Abraham Bobo, said they decided to join the APC to support the developmental efforts of President Muhamadu Buhari and rescue the state from the grip of PDP.

He also commended the leadership qualities of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, vowing to work with him to ensure that Delta becomes an APC state soon.

Other APC chieftains at the event were Dann DiDi Eboh, Peters Ohwofasa Mukoro, Lucky Ohwojerho and others including ward chairmen of the party in Sapele LGA.