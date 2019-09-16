Paul Osuyi, Asaba

OVER one thousand former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, at the weekend, dumped the party for the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, officially received into the APC at the APC Sapele council secretariat, were led by a former commissioner in the state, Abraham Bobo.

Other notable PDP leader, who dumped the party, were W. Ayomanor, Onoriode Temiagi, Joseph Ogodo, Anthony Ayomanor, Sunday Umukoro, Onomor along with their supporters.

Daily Sun learnt that their defection was partly due to internal crisis rocking the Sapele chapter of the PDP over some political appointments by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state leadership of PDP.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of APC Chairman, Jones Erue, his deputy, Elvis Ayomanor, boasted that the party would take over Government House, Asaba.

He said the party remained the only platform to liberate Delta State people from the alleged under performance by the PDP-led administration.

Ayomanor said with the calibre of persons, APC would stop at nothing at ensuring it becomes the ruling party in the state soon.

He said party’s doors are open to receive more converts who had realised the PDP has no future for the development of the country.