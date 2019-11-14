Former Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Bosun Jeje, has enjoined the people of the state to continue showing support to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his effort to improve the state.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed the importance of people’s goodwill and support in guaranteeing good governance. He said the governor needs the maximum support of all those who gave him their mandate to succeed in the onerous task of moving the state forward in terms of social security, economic buoyancy and political stability. He urged the people to back their freely given mandate to ensure maximum benefits from their civic efforts.

Jeje said Sanwo-Olu started on a very good note in office and therefore deserves support. “From the looks of things, Lagos residents are in for better days under the watchful eyes of Sanwo-Olu and his team of brilliant professionals. That is why support for him is very crucial,” he said.

He urged the people to discharge their part of civic responsibility by paying their taxes and other levies regularly, saying; “This is one of the surest way to shore up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through which more dividends of democracy can be guaranteed.”

He also lauded residents over the prevailing peaceful co-existence among all the various ethnic and religious groups in the state, reminding them that there cannot be economic growth, social harmony and religious comfort in a chaotic environment. He called for vigilance saying, “Security of any community is a collective responsibility of the generality of the citizenry and not an exclusive duty of government.”