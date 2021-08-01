By Paul Erewuba

Ex-Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has rued the suspension of Nigeria track queen, Blessing Okagbare by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

