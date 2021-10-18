There are strong indications that the Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare might face a law suit in his relationship with the World Boxing Federation (WBF) champion and African Boxing Ambassador, Bashiru Lawrence Ali (OON).

This is because why Minister Dare has allegedly refused to liaise with Bash Ali on how best Nigeria could organise the much anticipated Guinness World Record (GWR) Boxing Champions in the country, the boxer himself has decided to take his case to the law court over what he described as defamation of character from the minister.

It was gathered that the case is being taken up on behalf of Bash Ali by the former Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu, a minister during the first term of President Buhari.

The bone of contention is that Sunday Dare in a circulated a message media, washed his hands off the case, claiming the ministry had no obligation to organise a professional boxing bout.

Shittu is pursuing this case on pro-bono because he believes that Bash Ali has a right as a Nigerian.

It is no longer news that Bash Ali desires and aspires to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest boxer in history to engage and fight in a championship match. He will defend his current World Boxing Federation (WBF) title, in the first Guinness World Records (GWR) event on the soil of Africa.

Since 2006, Bash insists to stage this great historical event in Nigeria, despite all the offers for it to happen either in Europe, Dubai, or USA. His sense of patriotism has defied all the frustrating obstacles that some Nigerians in the corridors of power have placed in his way. He wants to bring great financial benefits and honour to his fatherland, at a time that the image of the country is in dire need of something positive, having been severely battered by several negative forces and factors.

