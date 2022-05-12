The family of Ige has announced the demise of Olawale Adeniji Ige (MFR). A statement by his daughter, Mrs. Atinuke Olashore, said the former director general, Ministry of Communications, minister of communication and coordination minister, Ministry of Transport, Aviation, and Communications died on May 9 at the age of 83.

Born on October 13, 1938 in Lagos, he began his working career with Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in Ibadan as Engineering Assistant in 1957 before proceeding to the United Kingdom to study Electrical Engineering in 1961.

A native of Ile Seedu, Ijeru in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, he was an ardent Baptist and member of First Baptist Church, Lagos where he served as a member of the Deaconate Board. His marriage to the late Mrs. Aderonke Ige (Nee Fetuga) was blessed with four children. Deaconate Board. He is survived by his children Mrs. Atinuke Olashore, Mr. Babasola Ige, Mr. Adegbola Ige and Mrs. Banke Laycock, eight grandchildren.

