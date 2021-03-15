By Christopher Oji

An ex-convict, Taiwo Sunmonu, 23, has been rearrested a few months after he was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, for the offence of armed robbery.

The suspect had just finished serving a five years jail term in November 2020 and he was rearrested for the same offence of robbery in March

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi: “The suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Ijaninkin Division, while responding to a distress call, as the suspect and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, Ijannikin, area of the State. But other members of the gand escaped.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in. After the arrest, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him. In another development, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, Bankole, of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on March 12, at about 8pm and recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.

“The victim informed the police that the armed men dispossed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped. He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and handed over the arms for further investigation. The Police operatives have however ,embarked on discreet Investigation into the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the ex-convict should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti,Yaba for further investigation and prosecution. He also restated his commitment to consistently decimate the activities of criminals and hoodlums in the state as all hands are on deck to have effective policing in the state”.