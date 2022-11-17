By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has rearrested an ex-convict a few hours after he was released from a correctional centre.

The ex-convict was rearrested by Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the command last Saturday morning hours after he was released from prison.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said that “the suspect, Yakub Yusuf, 23, was arrested around 8 am on Saturday after regaining freedom following his one-month prison sentence for stealing at Lagos State fuel dump, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Learning that he was imprisoned because he could not pay a fine which was an option, a non-governmental organisation ( NGO), facilitated his release by paying the fine on Friday, November 11, just ten days after his conviction on November 1, 2022.

“Yakub was arrested again after breaking into Lagos State Fire Service premises from where he stole valve covers of an old fire truck under repairs.

“Commander, RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has since transferred the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.”