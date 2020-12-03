From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former police officer, Inspector Isaiah, Bene attached to 35 Squadron, was yesterday arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over alleged murder of Daniel Chibuike Ikeagwuchi, popularly known as ‘Sleek’ on September 19, in Elelenwo Town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The accused, whose plea could not be taken due to the nature of the charge, was, however, remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

Chief Magistrate D.L. Konya of Court 23, ordered the file be sent for legal advice at the state Ministry of Justice and adjourned the case till January 20, 2021, for mention.