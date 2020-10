Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said it’s yearly Exercise Crocodile Smile schedule to commence on October 20-December 31, has is not targeted at the ongoing #EndSARS protesters as it is being speculated in some quarters.

The classification may not be unconnected following condemnation by Nigerians who perceive the decision of the army as a ploy by the federal government to disperse the protesters who are now demanding for good governance among several other demands.

Acting director army public relations Sagir Musa who made the clarification in a statement issued Sunday night, called on Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the Exercise has nothing to do with ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event aimed at

training officers and soldiers to ensure the safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens.

Sagir in the statement said “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its Leadership over the announcement of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the Exercise. This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020 has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.

“For the records, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is a yearly exercise in the NA Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing ENDSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago.

“The army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the Exercise has nothing to do with ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train NA officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens.