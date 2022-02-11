From Uche Usim, Abuja

The new Customs Area Controller, Kebbi State Command and former Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joseph Attah, has handed over the reins of office to his successor, Timi Bomodi, a Deputy Controller of Customs.

At a farewell ceremony held at the Customs headquarters in Abuja on Friday, Attah thanked the officers and men and the media for making his six-year tenure fruitful.

He recalled several hurdles and challenges he surmounted to ensure the integrity of the Service was not bruised.

Attah listed his achievements to include; introduction of Public Relations in the basic training for new recruits; realignment of Zonal and Command PROs under the National PRO who now recommend their deployment based on professionalism and

capability; establishment of Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network ( NCBN) Radio and TV station; Civil Society Awards for best Government Policy Communication for 2019 and 2020; Best Public Sector Communication Policy Campaign from African

Public Relations Association (APRA) 2020; Golden World Award for Public Sector Campaign from International Public Relations Association (IPRA) 2020 and Certificate of Merit from World Customs Organisation 2021; Distinguished Service Medal (Gold) 2011.

“All these and the visible growing number of voluntary compliance from stakeholders is a testimony of what public enlightenment can achieve.

This compliance is positively impacting on revenue generation and seizures as more people are less willing to hide smugglers”, he added.

In his remarks, the new Customs Spokesman, Timi Bomodi, said that public perception remained key in the operations of the PR Unit, assuring that he would keep the flag flying high.

“I’ll work hard so people continue to the NCS as a leading government agency. It’s a herculean task but we will do our best.

“Our doors are always open and I hope to work together with relevant stakeholders, especially the media. Anything you have about us, always try to get our side of the story”, Bomodi stated.

Admonishing the incoming and outgoing Customs Spokesmen, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of the headquarters, Mohammed Abba Kura described the handover ceremony as an emotional moment as he has worked closely with Attah and Bomodi.

“I became ACG Headquarters exactly a year ago. Attah is hard working. He won’t find his new place difficult based on his experience.

It’s a plus to the Service in his new assignment as a CAC who was once a PRO.

“He has to leave us as he got to the highest promotable rank in Customs.

“Bomodi, do not be scared. You shall succeed and surpass Attah’s achievements”, he said.