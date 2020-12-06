Popular Disc Jockey turned-financial cum investment expert, Derin Phillips aka Dr. Caise, is on a mission to empower creatives to achieve financial and sustainable freedom.

The creative personality is hosting a 2-day live courses tagged: ‘Personal Finance for Creatives’ on Saturday, December 6 and 13, 2020. Both sessions will focus on educating and empowering creatives on finance-related topics and practical steps to achieve financial sustainability.

The first live class that took place yesterday focused on ‘Personal Finance Masterclass’ and it covered subjects such as managing finances, money myths, levels of financial status, and principles of money. The second session scheduled for Saturday December 13 will dwell on ‘Investment Masterclass’, covering themes including generating multiple streams of income, risk management and how to invest your wealth vis-à-vis cryptocurrency, forex, real estate, stocks and agric-tech.

Speaking concerning the training, Caise says he is passionate about showing creatives how to pursue their artistry and have the financial freedom to live their best life. “I bring my creative industry expertise and my educational background in finance to provide a unique perspective on music, creative economy, financial empowerment and real estate Investment. My mission is to help creatives make the work they do more sustainable,” he explains.

Dr. Caise recently unveiled his new podcast, an investment company and coaching programmes with special advisory sessions to help creatives improve their personal finances and productivity, while providing accountability, financial management and investment support for their creative careers and business.

According to the founder and CEO of Wavis Investment Ltd and CM Entertainment Ltd, to join the live sessions participants can log on to: www.DrCaise.com.