From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Prof Amos Utuama, SAN, has lost his wife, Mrs Nelly Utuama.

Mrs Utuama died after a brief illness at the age of 65.

Ebikeme Clark, the senior son of Ijaw national leader, Edwin Clark, broke the sad news in a statement.

Ebikeme is one of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Special Advisers.

His statement reads:

‘The families of His Excellency, Prof. Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN, of Otu-Jeremi, Pa Ojigho of Otokutu, Chief Ikporoko Oro of Ejekota and Chief E.K. Clark of Kiagbodo, all in Delta State, regret to announce the passing on of their daughter, sister, cousin, mother and grandmother, Her Excellency, Dr Mrs Tuwere Nelly Utuama, after a brief illness, at the age of 65 years.

‘The news of the passing-on was made known by her children, Dr Ovie Andrew Utuama and Barr Mrs Oghenefejiro Barbara Smooth.

‘Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family.’

Her husband, Prof Amos Utuama, was a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General.

He rose to become Deputy Governor in the administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduagha between 2007 to 2015.