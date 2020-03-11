President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, as the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA).

The appointment which is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the Dakuku Peterside-led board inaugurated on March 10, 2016 also includes a new Director-General and two other executive directors.

Ochei who hails from Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, was Speaker of the state assembly between 2011 and 2014 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He contested the governorship primary of the PDP in December 2014 when the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, emerged as the flag bearer for the 2015 election. Ochei later contested the 2015 senatorial election for Delta North on the platform of the Accord Party but was unsuccessful. He joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) shortly after the 2015 general elections, and successfully helped to steer the ship of the main opposition party in Delta State from crisis.