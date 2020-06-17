Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime And Safety Administration, Victor Ochei on Wednesday described the late Maj. Gen. Orho Obada as an accomplished patriot.

Obada who passed on last weekend at 81 in Ughelli, Delta State, was Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe from 1964 to 1966, amongst other positions during an illustrious military career.

He was also a former Minister of Works and Housing.

In a condolence message, Ochei, a former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly lamented the death of Obada, saying that he departed when his sterling attributes of honesty, commitment, loyalty, humility and diligence in his public and private engagement will be greatly missed.

Ochei urged the family and general mourners to take consolation in the life and times of the departed, which according to him “depicted the deceased as a compassionate patriarch, brave and loyal soldier, an astute administrator, an exemplary community leader and a revered elder statesman.”

While he beseeched the Almighty God to grant all and sundry the fortitude to bear the loss, Ochei also prayed for the departed soul to find comfort in the Lord’s domains.