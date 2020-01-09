Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Deputy Chief Whip of the Anambra House of Assembly, Tony-Uche Ezekwelu, has carpeted the state government over its poor generation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Ezekwelu decried the ranking of Anambra among states with poor IGR status given the potential in the private sector.

He said the yearly poor generation of IGR in the state was unacceptable saying it smacks of incompetence in governance.

“Anambra has no business being about 26 in the IGR rating in Nigeria published by the Bureau of Statistics published recently. That Enugu, Imo, Abia states generate more IGR than Anambra is a shame.

“Anambra State is supposed to be number two or three in Nigeria, or at worst, within the first five as far as IGR is concerned. Anambra has the potentials to raise wealth.

“During the Second Republic when there was crisis between the NPN and NPP, the governor of old Anambra, Jim Nwobodo, ran the old Anambra State, including Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi States for years with the IGR generated from Onitsha Main Market and other markets in the state.