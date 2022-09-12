A former Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke has described the attempted assassination of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah as devastating and scary.

Okeke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka while reacting to the attack on the Senator’s convey on Sunday in Enugwu-Ukwu Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.

He said that the attack reinforced the need for all well meaning Nigerians to support security agencies with credible information to address such threats.

Okeke said that it was very unfortunate that such heinous crime happened on the busy Nkwo Market square in Enugwu-Ukwu.

“We need to get our security structure solid with modern equipment to be able to withstand any hot security challenges at any time to wade off attacks that claim innocent lives.

“My compassion goes out to the people who died in the course of duty and I pray that the families be comforted by God Almighty.

“I also commiserate with the families of other passers-by that were gunned down during the attack by these unlawful citizens,” Okeke said.

He also commiserated with the Police over the loss of its officers in the attack and appealed to the command to ensure adequate provisions for its men before they embark on any duty.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Chief Ferdinand Nwankwo, sympathised with victims of the unfortunate incident.

Nwankwo said that he was in deep pain over the attack which happened in his community.

He described the attackers as heartless, and wondered what justification they had to kill innocent Nigerians.

The lawmaker advised people involved with the gunmen to retrace their steps and join in nation building.

Nwankwo called on the state government and the police to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Similarly, Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, condemned the the attack on the convoy of Ubah.

“This is sad, wrong, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable and barbaric.

“There is no explanation for this unprovoked attack, Our people in Anambra are not known for this and I condemn this dastardly act in strong terms.

“I commiserate with the legislator on the loss of his security and personal aides and pray for God to grant their families the fortitude to bear this loss.” he said.

Onyeagba also urged the government and police to go after the perpetrators.

Chief Bonny Nkwuaku, former President General of the community appealed to the government to fortify communities in the state with security apparatus, to support the police in security surveillance.(NAN)