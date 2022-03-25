From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was said to have tendered his notification letter to the party in Osogbo, Osun State on Friday.

Yusuf was the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019, who represented Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun federal constituency of Osun.

He confirmed to our Correspondent that he has left the party, though he declined comment on the party he is going to.

He said, “it is true I have left the party. That is all I can say.”

The spokesperson of the APC in Osun, Kunle Oyatomi, said the information got to the party through the social media.

Noting that the ex-deputy speaker has never been a loyal member of the party, Oyatomi added “we read it just like you also read it on social media. It is not surprising to us that he did what he did. We wish him well.”

Prior to his resignation, Yusuf had been lamenting alleged marginalisation by the party and the state governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

He had once joined the APC splinter group loyal to the former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, ‘The Osun Progressives’ and agreed to work with the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti and former speaker of the state house of Assembly, Najeem Salam, before he stopped appearing at their functions.

Yusuf who also participated in the recent governorship primary of the party held on February 19, loss his Ilobu ward 05, Irepodun local government in the primary election where Oyetola scored 323 votes and Moshood Adeoti scored 62 votes.

In the governorship primary election, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola scored 222,169, Lasun Yusuf polled 460, and Moshood Adeoti scored 12,921 votes.

It was gathered that Yusuf is planing to join another party to actualize his governorship ambition. But, he declined comment on the next move.