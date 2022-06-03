From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former deputy speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Nike Omoworare, has picked the ticket under the All Progressives Congress (APC), to represent Ife Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

She said, if she eventually emerged in the poll, she would ensure a good and productive representation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Omoworare who assured women of better days said she would not disappoint the youths and her constituents.

Speaking at a thank you meeting held to appreciate her ward and local government returning officers across the constituency in the just concluded primary election, she assured her supporters that the mandate given to her as the candidate of the party will not be tampered with despite the delay in the declaration process.

She implored them that while awaiting the presentation of the party flag to her as the candidate of APC, work should continue assiduously across all polling units to ensure massive and outstanding victory for the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola on 16th July 2022 for his second term to continue his developmental stride in Osun.

She also expressed her appreciation to the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aishat Buhari, for being at the forefront of the agenda to give more Nigerian women a fairground for participating in politics.

End

Attachments area

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .