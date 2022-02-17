From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Dr Dalandi Bako has been recognized for his immense contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.

The renowned Broadcaster was bestowed with an award of excellence at the second edition of Spottsvlle Special Recognition Award held in Lagos.

Other personalities awarded include the Minister of Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Daniel Igali and Nigeria Football Federation, NFF first Vice President, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria AFN, Chief Tonobok Okowa and Barr. Seyi Akinwumi.

Other recipients of the award are Mike Itemuagbor, Ayo Omidiran, Olumide Oyedeji, John Momoh, Sunny Ojeagbase, Ugo Udezue, Bukola Olapade, Segun Odegbami and the deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu.

Dr Bako, fondly called the Grand Master during his active service, had created NTA Sokoto first Sports program tagged; “Sports Review” in 1976.

He had attended 10 consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between 80 and 2013. He was also part of Nigeria contingent for Olympics Seoul 88, Barcelona 92, Atlanta ’96 and FIFA World Cups of Spain 82 , Italia 90, USA 94 , Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.

As the Director General in-charge of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, Bako fought for the approval and licenced of the first Sports FM Radio in Nigeria.

He had served as Senior Special Assistant to Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports 1995- 1998. Chairman Sokoto FA 2000- 2003 and Vice Chair Presidential Committee to review Nigerian football 2010 among other accolades.