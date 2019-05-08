The immediate past Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, will be the guest speaker at the 3rd Just Friends Club of Nigeria Annual Lecture. He will speak on, “Resolving the Infrastructure Deficit in Nigeria – A Pragmatic Approach.”

The lecture will hold on Thursday, May 16, 2019 by 10am at Lezsco Luxury Apartments, 14, Otuoke Street, Asokoro Zone D, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Abuja.

Chairman of the occasion is Chidi Izuwah, Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC). Discussants are Mrs. Eugenia Abu, a frontline broadcast journalist and former Executive Director (Programmes), NTA; and Mallam Sanusi Ibrahim Sule, the Director of the Department of Infrastructure & Public-Private Partnership (I&PPP) at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The guest speaker, Dr. Nwankwo, holds a Ph.D in Economics (1985) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Master’s degree in Economics (1983) and B.Sc Economics (1980) from the same university. He was an active member of Nigeria’s Economic Management Team under four different administrations – Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari. His tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of DMO was characterised by rapid development of the Domestic Bond Market with the introduction of new products, as well as Nigeria’s successful foray into the international capital market with a variety of instruments, including eurobond and diaspora bond.