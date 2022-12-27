From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The former director-general of the Department of State Security (DSS), Dr. Ita Ekpeyong, has granted scholarships to 50 indigent students across 10 schools in Southern Senatorial District of Cross River.

Ekpenyong, through his wife, Temitope Ekpeyong, set up a trust fund for students in the Southern Senatorial District. Mrs. Ekpenyong described education as a passport to the future, stressing, “tomorrow belongs to only those who prepare for it today.”

The scholarship is in honour of the teacher Esien Itam Education Trust Fund at Hope Waddel in Calabar. Essien Itam was one of the most dedicated indigenous principals of Hope Waddel Training Institute.

Presenting the cheques to the 50 beneficiaries from 10 schools, Dr. Ekpeyong Ita, represented by the chairman of the trust fund, Chief Gershom Henshaw, said not every family could afford the cost of basic education today in Nigeria, which was why his late wife opted to institute a scholarship scheme.

He said: “It is unfortunate that not every family can afford the cost of basic education In order to prepare their children to adequately cope with the challenges of tomorrow.

“The situation has further been compounded by population growth, especially those of children of school ages. This has been without commensurate growth in educational infrastructure and facilities to match the student population growth.

“Student population growth demands a corresponding increase in educational facilities, creation of a conducive learning environment, and security for students and teachers and parents.

“The number of out-of-school children can be drastically reduced through a deliberate effort. It is my firm believes that the dividend of education can only be guaranteed through deliberate investment in education

“What we are doing today is to contribute our modest quota to human capital development of the state and south senatorial district in particular.”

He disclosed that about 500 students have benefitted from the scholarship scheme and enjoined the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity to improve themselves, their families and society as to whom much is given much more is expected.

Ita called on the government to work out a deliberate plan and policies aimed at improving the welfare of students, especially through increased budgetary allocation and awards of scholarships.

He advised that teachers should be encouraged through regular training, tax and salary incentives, especially those in rural areas.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Orok David of St Patrick’s College, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, commended the sponsors of the trust fund and assured them of keeping the flag flying by working hard.

Orok enjoined other beneficiaries not to keep their eyes off the goal but ensure they always study hard and put in their best at all times.