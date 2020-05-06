Wife of former Nigeria Basketball international star, Felix Akiga, Mrs. Martha Yaseer Akiga is dead. She passed on in her sleep on April 28, 2020 in London.

Felix Akiga, a retired professional player and proprietor of defunct Gboko Giants, Heats Basketball Club announced the passing on of his 56-year old partner recently.

In a statement, Akiga who together with his wife had run a successful hospitality business revealed that she died in her sleep.

“This is a very hard time for me and the children. She was not sick and had gone to bed in our London home on April 27 but didn’t wake up the next morning. The autopsy revealed that she died of pulmonary embolism (blood clot).

“It is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. Most times, a pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel from the legs, or rarely, other parts of the body,” the autopsy read.

While paying tribute to his late wife, Akiga, who is Chairman of Royal Choice Inn Hotels, stated that life would not be the same for him again.

“As a couple, we toiled together day and night to build what we have today. She remains the secret key to my success as a player and today a businessman with investments in the Ahmadu Bello University, University of Jos, and University of Benin amongst others. God knows best.

“We didn’t envisage this and that we were miles apart at the time of her passing on saddens me but I believe she’s with the Lord.”