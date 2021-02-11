By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Shofoluwe has been laid to rest yesterday at the Atan Cemetery, according to Islamic rites.

Shofoluwe’s eldest son, Adekunle disclosed this in brief telephone chat shortly before the former Under 17 national team assistant coach was committed to mother earth.

Already, condolence messages have started pouring in for the former defence marshal.

The Minister of Youth Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of former Super Eagles defender who died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at the age of 54.

According to a statement from his Media Office, Dare said,” the news of Sofoluwe’s death is quite devastating and one that hit me like a tornado. He was a great, committed, disciplined, humble and patriotic player. He came ahead of his time. No wonder he was nicknamed the Dean of Defence by ace commentator, Ernest Okonkwo. My condolences and prayers go to his wife, children, teammates and the football community. He died just when help was on the way to pay for his surgery. His death is a huge loss. Rest in peace Dean of Defence,” the statement concluded.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also expressed shock at the demise of the former national team defender.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing away of former Green Eagles defender Yisa Shofoluwe after a brief illness on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and football community in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the NFF prayed.

In similar vein, Gateway United FC mourned the passing of the club’s former assistant coach, saying “the thoughts of everyone at GUFC are with Shofoluwe’s family.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Late Shofoluwe coached Gateway FC between 2011 and 2013.

The deceased starred for ITT Waves, Abiola Babes and a stint in the Belgian League. He was also a member of the national Under 20 team to Seoul Olympics.

Late Shofoluwe also played a prominent role for the Green Eagles at Cote d’ Ivoire ’84 and Maroc 88 African Cup of Nations where the team won silver medal.