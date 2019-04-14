“I am very satisfied with the doctor, he is knowledgeable, young and knows what he is doing and he said that anytime the government is ready to take him abroad, he is ready to let him go and I personally believe he needs to go abroad for treatment,” Nwobodo stated.

Chukwu’s ailing health had attracted national attention since the patron of ex-Rangers Footballers Association, Ben- son Ejindu posted from his United States of America base, photographs of the former Green Eagles captain in the hospital and solicited for $50,000 to take care of his overseas treatment and welfare. He confirmed that Ejindu is his long standing friend and disclosed that it was him (Ejindu) that made arrangement for him to be brought to the private hospital in Enugu.