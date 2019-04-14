Magnus Eze, Enugu
Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Senator Jim Nwobodo has recommended urgent overseas treatment for former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu.
This was even as the ailing veteran footballer said that he was getting better compared to when he was rushed to the hospital.
He spoke from his hospital bed at GRA Enugu, yesterday evening, when the old Anambra State governor, Nwobodo visited him.
After private discussions with Chukwu and his doctor, Nwobodo who was Chairman of Rangers International FC in the 70s said that he was impressed with the rate of recuperation.
He lauded Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for taking care of the medical bills and emphasised that he has always shown that he is a caring governor.
“I am very satisfied with the doctor, he is knowledgeable, young and knows what he is doing and he said that anytime the government is ready to take him abroad, he is ready to let him go and I personally believe he needs to go abroad for treatment,” Nwobodo stated.
Chukwu’s ailing health had attracted national attention since the patron of ex-Rangers Footballers Association, Ben- son Ejindu posted from his United States of America base,
photographs of the former Green Eagles captain in the hospital and solicited for $50,000 to take care of his overseas treatment and welfare.
He confirmed that Ejindu is his long standing friend and disclosed that it was him (Ejindu) that made arrangement for him to be brought to the private hospital in Enugu.
