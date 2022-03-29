By Bunmi Ogunyale

A prominent member of victorious 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Green Eagles squad, David Adiele has turned a “gateman” in the United States of America.

A Nigerian, who made the revelation on social media, spotted Adiele, 67, at Hispanic grocery store.

The Nigerian who narrated the story of the former defence stalwart wrote; “This world no balance. I walked into the Hispanic grocery store to pick up some swallow food. The security man promptly greeted me. However, I noticed the greeting wasn’t a regular one. I heard him stutter “how you dey?”

“Now, how would this guy know I’m Nigerian, I thought to myself. As he came closer, I pretended I didn’t understand him. His looks may have given him away, but mine? How would one easily think I’m a Nigerian?

“On approaching me, he began speaking in Igbo. Long story short: This is David Adiele, ex Super Eagles great and part of the 1980 Nations Cup winning team, alongside Okala, Chukwu, Odegbami, Lawal, Isima, Amiesimeka, Atuegbu, Owolabi etc.

“We began conversing but ended up shedding tears for Nigeria. In a country like the US, he sure would be celebrated as a star. Here he is in the US, working as a security guard. His legs are tired and aging, but thank God for the Okwudo-born ex great, his humility says it all. Thank you for your service to Nigeria, even when Nigeria abandoned you.”

Adiele played for the Nigeria national team at both the 1980 Summer Olympics and the 1980 African Cup of Nations. He also had a stint at the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta.

A member of Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist, Kingsley Obiekwu who also made the headlines as bus driver in Nsukka.

Obiekwu’s life had plunged from enviable Olympic heights to the dusty Abakpa Motor Park, where he now drives a commercial vehicle to earn a living for himself and family.