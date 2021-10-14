From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Super Eagles stars, including Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen and over 2,000 athletes are billed to participate in the 5th Adron Games in Ogun State.

The tournament which will feature 15 sporting activities, attract participants from eight banks, eight tertiary institutions and other 2,000 sportsmen and women from across the country.

The games sponsored by a real estate firm, Adron Homes and Properties Limited, will take place at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuel King disclosed this on Wednesday in Abeokuta at the monthly forum of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter.

King told sports writers the Adron Games 2021 which is the fifth edition, would hold for three days beginning on November 18.

Represented by the General Manager of the company, Ayodeji Omoniyi said, the sports tournament as part of Corporate Social Responsibility ‘is meant to discover talents and boost the grassroots in Nigeria.’

He said the past editions of the games had taken place in Lagos and Oyo States, saying the real estate firm ‘is poised to discover emerging world talents across Nigeria and West Africa.’

He further revealed that the Ogun State All-Stars will be playing a friendly match with ex-Super Eagles stars.

‘We have not less than eight big banks working with us and partner with us. Our colleagues in real estate will partner with us. We also looking to get past super eagle players and also have the Ogun all-stars to be part of it.

‘We are moving the game to Ogun State and coincidentally Ogun happens to be where most of our projects are. Most of our investments are here in Ogun State.

‘We are bringing the games to the state and we will be using Gateway international stadium for the games. We have done a renovation of the stadium in Sagamu,’ Omoniyi stated.

Speaking on the events, Consultant on the games, ex-international, Waheed Akanni said 15 sporting games including football, chess, table tennis, weight lift, volleyball and others will be featured.

Akanni added the curtail raiser for the event will feature a football match between Ogun All-Stars and the former Super Eagles stars.

