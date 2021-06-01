By Bunmi Ogunyale

Ex-Golden Eaglets star, Akinwunmi Amoo on Sunday made history in Sweden as he inspired Hammarby IF to their first ever Swedish Cup win.

Hammarby IF defeated their Haecken counterparts on 5-4 penalties after the regulation and the extra time ended barren.

Amoo, who shown brilliantly was introduced in the 60th minute of the tie, replacing Vladimir Rodic.

Shortly after victory, the Nigerian took to twitter to express his delight for winning the silverware this season.

He wrote; “I am delighted to win the Swedish Cup with Hammarbyfotboll and I am honoured to be part of this history. “This is for our darling fans, for their amazing support. Excited to see the Boss @Ibra_official, he motivated the team.”

The Swedish Cup is a knockout cup competition in Sweden and was first held in 1941.