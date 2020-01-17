Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Junior International, Philip Osondu will be laid to rest on February 8, in Belgium, the late footballer’s family said.

According to the programme of event made available yesterday, the Canada ‘87 FIFA U-17 Most Valuable Player would be committed to mother earth at Avenue Clemenceau 41 1070 Anderlecht, Brussels, Belgium.

Osondu 48, died in Belgium after a brief illness.

According to reports, the former Nigeria wonder-kid felt ill and visited the hospital to be examined.

In 1987, he participated in the World U-17 tournament in Canada. Nigeria reached the final, but lost on penalties to the Soviet Union. Osondu got the World Cup Golden Ball as best player of the tournament,

Osondu also known as Zanza participated in the Word U-20 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

At club level, late Osondu featured for a handful of teams starting from the domestic scene with El Kanemi Warriors, RSC Anderlecht, Racing White Daring Molenbeek, La Louviere, Union Saint Gillis, Diedem Sport and FC Merchtem 2000.