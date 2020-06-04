Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Egwu, has come under attack for opposing the location of one of the six newly approved Federal Colleges of Education at Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area.

Egwu, who is the senator representing Ebonyi North had on May 19, tendered petition on the floor of the red chambers, calling on the Federal Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision and relocate the college to the Izzi area, his senatorial zone.

His action has continued to receive condemnations from across the state with many describing it as unbecoming of a supposed father of the state who should have acted as a statesman.

Member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Chief Livinus Makwe, in a letter, asked the Federal Government to disregard the senator.

Makwe said the former governor was being economical with the truth by trying to mislead the senate and the Federal Government that the choice of Isu was not appropriate.

He said Egwu’s zone being landlords of the Ebonyi State capital territory was already saturated with federal institutions including the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Abakaliki and the Federal Government Girls’ College, Ezzamgbo, as well as all the federal ministries, departments and agencies in the state.