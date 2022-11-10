From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Former Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State,Chief Abia Onyike, has been reportedly abducted and manhandled by Ebubeagu operatives in the state.

It was gathered that the incident occured Wednesday night along Water Works Road in Abakaliki.

Sources close to him alleged that he was taken to Ebubeagu office at the Old Goverment House in Abakaliki where he was terribly tortured.

Abia who worked for Governor Umahi’s Divine Mandate Campaign Council in 2015, has remained one of the Governor’s most consistent critic from 2019.

He is currently the Spokesman of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the governoship candidate of the PDP in the state.

However,when contacted, the Ebubeagu Commander in the state, Friday Nnanna, said his arrest was a mistake.

” It was a case of a mistake identity. He was arrested where our men mounted surveillance for criminal elements.

“He was released immediately his identity was revealed”