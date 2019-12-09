Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The immediate past member representing Afikpo North-East in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi, popularly known as Afikpo Chic, yesterday, alleged that the leadership of the fifth Ebonyi Assembly denied her all her statutory and privileged entitlements including severance allowances to the tune of over N80 million.

The former lawmaker also alleged that all her aides were denied their entitlements throughout the four years she was in the assembly.

Nwachi, who contested for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency in 2019 general election under the platform of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) but lost to the PDP candidate, Idu Igariwey, alleged that the PDP family in the state under Governor David Umahi has continued to persecute her because she turned down the governor’s request to join PDP in the build up to the elections and re-contest her seat.

In a statement personally signed, she claimed that her problems started after she resoundingly won her seat 2015 under an unknown platform, Peoples Progressives Party (PPA), following failed efforts to rig her out by the PDP-controlled government.

She recalled that she was severally suspended indefinitely on what she described as “trumped up allegations” without giving her fair hearing just to wrestle her to submission.

Nwachi stated that she recently contacted the Speaker of Ebonyi Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, who was also the Speaker in the fifth Assembly about the non-release of her entitlement amounting to N80 million, but the speaker told her to direct her complaints to Governor Umahi

“Since I was elected into the State House of Assembly in 2015, and throughout my embattled four-year tenure, which ended this year, I never received the monthly stipend of N500,000 regularly paid my colleagues. This sums up to a total of N24 million for the duration of my troubled four year-tenure as a lawmaker.”