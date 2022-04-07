From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG) Prof Bernard Odoh has officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 Governorship election in Ebonyi State.

Speaking Thursday at a declaration ceremony held at Pinnacle Hotel in Abakaliki, Odoh announced that he would contest the election under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

‘The primary purpose of this media interaction is to publicly announce to the suffering Ebonyi people that an alternative, a credible and competent alternative, to the current way of doing things will now be provided under the platform of all the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),’ he said.

‘As I appointed out earlier, this is a season of heightened political rumours and speculations. I had deliberately chosen to bide my time, lay the necessary structural foundations alongside my political partners and collaborators, and set up an outreach network of historical dimensions before venturing into the field again. And only when I was satisfied that everything was in place to execute a challenging task such as running for the governorship election, that I decided to let the World know my intentions and aspirations,’ he said.