From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Valentine Owamagbe Asuen has declared his intention to contest the ticket for the Edo South Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country.

Speaking in Benin during the event, Asuen said the desire to effect development and quality representation of the district propelled him to contest for the Senate.

He said if elected, he would focus on infrastructure and institution developments, people-oriented bills, and the empowerment of youths and women.

He said he has achieved much as a businessman and that he would also channel his energy to quality representation and come up with people-oriented bills that will improve the lives and development in the district.

The former youth leader of the party said he is grounded with the plights of the people of the senatorial district and that such will propel him to make bills that will promote their welfare and put an end to some of the lingering challenges confronting them.

The aspirant added that constant consultations with his Constituency to feel their pulses as regards their needs will always be his watchwords.

The business mogul cum politician said that the youth should be given the chance to take up the leadership of this country have watched the elders lead all these years.

