From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State House of Assembly Speaker and House of Representatives aspirant for Uhunmwode/Orhionmwon federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Uyinmwen Ativie today, tasked Journalists in the country to beam their searchlights and consistently criticize the money-bag politics currently spreading like a wild fire in the nation’s political space.

She gave the task when she paid a curtsey call on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council.

Ativie said the issue of money bag politics has made the country to trade off its best and settles for less, thereby denying Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

”There is one important issue that I want the Journalists to address. You have observed what is happening in the political tarrian as we speak now, money has become the main issue, corruption all over the whole place, no political parties is free from this and you are the eye of the people, you are the conscience of the people.

” I urge you to speak out so that experience, hard work will take preeminence over corruption, over money politics.

“Everybody has money, before anybody comes out to say I want to contest any election, he must have prepared himself.

” We know that election, politics is expensive but let us spend the money for the real genuine reasons for spending that money and not to corrupt people to the extent that when you find a viable material, instead of acknowledging that viability in that person, you are acknowledging what is in the pocket.

“Such person will only buy your vote and he will not give you the services that you deserve”, she said.

The former Speaker said legislating in the national assembly should not be meant for green horns rather for those who have learnt its rudiments right from the various houses of assembly.

On his part, chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State council, Festus Alenkhe, appealed to Ativie not to forget her electioneering promises to the people of her constituency should she eventually emerge victorious at the poll.