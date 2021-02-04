From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Mr Efe Stewart, the former commissioner for Communication and Orientation in Edo, on Thursday commended governor Godwin Obaseki for his laudable projects across the state.

Stewart gave the commendation during a thank you visit to stakeholders and elders of Egor local government area in Benin.

He said the Obaseki-led administration has contributed significantly to putting Edo in enviable heights and meeting the yearnings of Edo people.

According to him, the governor is a God gift to Edo state, and his plans to bring more developments depend majorly on collaborative efforts from the people.

“I came here today to appreciate my elders for the support given to me during my tenure in office as Commissioner, and the support given to our governor, Godwin Obaseki during and after the election.

“Let me appreciate Godwin Obaseki for the developmental projects in the state. If you visit the Benin Technical College , it has been transformed completely.

“And can compete with international standards. Before now the Benin Technical College was a dumping ground but as we speak today, the school is clean. The difference is clear.

“Across the three senatorial district Obaseki’s projects are visible. I told him during my inauguration that I was going to work round the clock to ensure his victory.

“My office as Commissioner was an operational base during the elections. So, I am proud of his laudable projects.

” Before I came on board, his achievements were underreported, but when I came I ensured that I bridged the gap between the government and the people.

“And that changed the people’s decision to say wherever Obaseki goes, they will go. Here we are today, and I am among those celebrating his victory,” he said.

According to him, “having enjoyed my time in office, I came back to say thank you to him and my people.”

Mr Charles Obakpolor, the secretary to the Enigies and Eguaoghoba community in Egor LGA thanked the former commissioner on behalf of stakeholders, leaders and elders of Egor for showing gratitude.

Obakpolo said” this is the first time we are seeing this kind of politics whereby somebody will serve and return to his people to show gratitude for the support.

“We are also expressing gratitude to the governor for appointing our son to serve in his first term of office,” he said

According to Obakpolo, we are all excited, and we have all agreed to project him as our next local government Chairman.