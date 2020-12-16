From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Commissioner of Agriculture, Edo State, Dr. Johnson Erimafa, yesterday asked the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on victims of SARS and related abuses for N1 compensation for the death of his only son murdered in cold blood by a police officer in 2003.

Erimafa, a retired Mathematics lecturer from the Ambrose Alli University and ex-Commissioner of Agriculture during the Navy Captain Anthony Onyearegbulem administration, told the panel that his son, Paul Erimafa, 18, was brutally murdered by a trigger-happy police officer, Sergeant Kalijaye, when he was on his way to watch the Big Brother Africa in a cyber cafe close to his house.

Erimafa, who chronicled the incident, said the pathetic aspect of it was that the killing took place right at the front of the chief justice’s house.

He said: “So, police abducted him and took him round.

“They wanted to smuggle him into the State House. “