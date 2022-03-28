From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 Edo State governorship election, Mabel Oboh, yesterday, commended Nigerian mothers for their significant roles in nation’s building.

She gave the commendation in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Oboh urges women not to relent but rise to the occasion irrespective of the onerous tasks confronting them at home, work and other places.

“Today, I wish to commend all mothers in across the world for the roles they are playing for the growth and development of every society.

“Today, as we mark our day, I urge you all never to relent but be steadfast in ensuring that we instill moral discipline in our children, be examplary mothers to upcoming mothers and a shinning light to the world”, she said.

The former governorship candidate said the rate at which social vices have attained in the country is alarming, maintaining that the government cannot curtail them alone but a collective effort is needed from all and sundry especially, the mothers.

“As we grapple with social vices in our society, we mothers believe it can be reduced if we all come together and speak against it rather than encourage it.

“A mother is the first teacher to a child. This is why the onus lies in our hands as mothers to keep doing our best, keep talking to our children, disabusing their minds against getting rich syndrome and encouraging hard work in order to build a very strong and dependable society”, she said.