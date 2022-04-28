From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The former Edo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2020 state governorship election , Mabel Oboh, yesterday, tasked the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to rise up to the challenge and secure the lives and property of the people of Esan land from the incessant attacks of herdsmen.

She gave the charge while responding to plea from concerned indigenes of Ubiaja and Ugboha communities, in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state who said they could no longer go to their farms and that they are dying of hunger as a result of the herdsmen attacks in their respective communities.

Oboh said it is a known fact that the predominant occupation of the people in Esan land is farming adding that due to the high level of insecurity in that region, they have ceased to go to their farms.

The governorship candidate said more worrisome is that this is the planting season where farmers ought to have been planting their crops, but for the fear of being killed, they have decided to stay in their houses.

She decried that with the way things are and if not tackled, it may lead to a serious food crisis in that land.

She said the government should complement the little efforts of the people of Esan land who have put their resources together in setting up a security outfit code named “Atalakpa” to checkmate the activities of the Fulani herdsmen.

She added that the governor, as the chief security officer and having been a proactive man who is making headways in infrastructure and every other sectors should do his best to ensure the killer herdsmen are brought to book so that Esan people can have their dignity back.

“Your Excellency, save my people. The Esans are dying; the unknown herdsmen are killing our farmers. They can’t go to their farms anymore for fear of being killed.

“Their livelihood is being taken away from them. They are crying, hungry, confused, and voiceless. I am pleading to the conscience of our state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to use his executive powers to protect our farmers from being slaughtered.

“Our farmers need urgent protection . The police are not able to safeguard the people. Security agents must be sent to the farm borders before more death and famine cripple our people for good, “she decried.