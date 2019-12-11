Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Olu Aderingbigbe, yesterday, tasked members of the Edo civil society organisations (EDOCSO) to take interest in the nation’s politics with a view of sanitising the system.

He made the call while speaking on the topic: “Youths Standing Up For Human Rights” to mark the 2019 World Human Rights Day put together by the EDOCSO and Amnesty International-Nigeria in Benin.

Aderingbigbe said it is not enough for activists to criticise the government and urged them to be involved in the political system by registering with any political parties of their choice and vie for positions.

He said it is when they are there that they can correct the abnormalities in the nation’s politics.