From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ativie has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Speaker who also served as the deputy speaker during the administration of Adams Oshiomhole, while announcing her resignation from the party in Benin, did not tell newsmen which party she is now pitching her tent.

She attributed her movement out of the party to the unresolved crisis besetting the party in her local government area, Uhunmwode, Orhionmwon and the entire APC in the state.

The letter of her resignation read:

“This letter is to convey to you that I have officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress party with immediate effect. “The reason for my resignation is attributed to the current unresolved crisis facing APC in Uhunmwode, Orhionmwon and entire APC party in Eso State.”

