From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State Head of Service (HOS) and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Simon Imuekemhe is dead.

Mr Imuekemhe died at the age of 66.

The ex-SSG reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday morning after a brief illness.

Dr Imuekemhe, who hailed from Ikabigbo community in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, trained as a Medical Doctor from the University of Ibadan was also a one time Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS).

He was Secretary to the State Government during the administration of former Comrade governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Dr Imuekemhe was a former Permanent Secretary, Government House during the administration of Chief Lucky Igbinedion and was also the immediate past chairman, Edo State Local Government Service Commission.