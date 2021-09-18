Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs Farida Waziri has canvassed that drug test be made part of the criteria for considering deserving Nigerians for national honours awards.
Waziri was recently appointed a member of the National Honours Award Committee, which was inaugurated in Abuja on Thursday by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.
The committee members are to screen and select eminent Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, who have contributed to the development of the country.
In a brief chat outside the venue of the inauguration, the former EFCC boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring honour to the National Honours Award by picking men and women of impeccable character to handle the national assignment. She said the committee would work hard to consider people of impeccable character, focus on merit, patriotism and federal character in its consideration of people for the national honour. She said beyond these criteria, she would also seek the inclusion of drug test as part of the vetting that must be carried out on would be awardees.
According to her, “in line with the current war against drug abuse launched by President Buhari on June 26 this year, as a member of this noble national honours award committee, I will be calling for use of drug integrity test as part of the screening process for those to be considered for the honour award. That way, we will be extending deterrence frontiers of the drug war because it has to cover all age brackets and social strata.” She said there’s need to emphasise patriotism in the country, adding that the security challenges the country is facing would make anybody conclude that another hostile nation has invaded Nigeria. “However, it is shocking that majority of those behind these problems are Nigerians terrorising their fellow Nigerians. This must stop and we all must learn to be patriotic in the interest of the nation”, she added.
The committee chaired by Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Muhammad 1 (rtd), has Mrs Farida Waziri, (North- Central), Muhammed Ja’afaru (North West), Alhaji Sali Bello (North-East), Chief Inikio Dede (South-South) as members. Others are Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South- East), Mr Yemisi Shyllon (South- West), Dr Abdullahi Oyekan, and Mrs Angela Jim-Jaja, including other co-opted
