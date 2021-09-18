According to her, “in line with the current war against drug abuse launched by President Buhari on June 26 this year, as a member of this noble national honours award committee, I will be calling for use of drug integrity test as part of the screening process for those to be considered for the honour award. That way, we will be extending deterrence frontiers of the drug war because it has to cover all age brackets and social strata.” She said there’s need to emphasise patriotism in the country, adding that the security challenges the country is facing would make anybody conclude that another hostile nation has invaded Nigeria. “However, it is shocking that majority of those behind these problems are Nigerians terrorising their fellow Nigerians. This must stop and we all must learn to be patriotic in the interest of the nation”, she added.

The committee chaired by Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Muhammad 1 (rtd), has Mrs Farida Waziri, (North- Central), Muhammed Ja’afaru (North West), Alhaji Sali Bello (North-East), Chief Inikio Dede (South-South) as members. Others are Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South- East), Mr Yemisi Shyllon (South- West), Dr Abdullahi Oyekan, and Mrs Angela Jim-Jaja, including other co-opted